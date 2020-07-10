Rock Springs Police Department Sees Jump in Curfew Citations

ROCK SPRINGS — Due to a recent jump in the number of curfew tickets being issued by the Rock Springs Police Department, we would like to remind parents and minors of the Rock Springs City Curfew and Parental Responsibility Ordinances.

The RSPD wanted to remind residents about the city’s curfews.

3-217 Minors on Streets, Alleys, or Public Places at Night.

It shall be unlawful for any person under 18 years of age to be or remain in or upon any of the streets, alleys or public places in the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming, between the hours of 10 pm and 6 am on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and between the hours of midnight and 6 am on Fridays and Saturdays, unless such person is accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other person having the care and custody of such minor person or is in the performance of an errand, or duty directed by such parent, guardian, or other person having the care and custody of such minor person, or whose employment makes it necessary to be upon said streets, alleys, or other public places during the night time after said specified hours. Public place shall include any publicly owned or publicly maintained property and any privately owned property in which the public is invited including, but not limited to, taverns, restaurants, and retail stores. (98-12, Amended, 08/04/1998)

The fines for curfew violations are as follows:

1st Offense $100

2nd Offense $160

3rd Offense $260 & Must Appear in Court



3-218 Parent or Guardian Responsibility

It is unlawful for any parent, guardian or other person having the care and custody of any person under eighteen years of age, to allow or permit any such child, ward, or other person under such age, to go or be in or upon any of the streets, alleys, or public places in said City within the time prohibited in section 3-217 hereof, unless there exists a reasonable necessity therefor.

The fine for Parental Observance Violation is $110.

There will be no exceptions made concerning school being in session or not.