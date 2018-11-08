Rock Springs Police Nab Suspect in Stolen Car Monday Night

ROCK SPRINGS — A Salt Lake City man was arrested Monday night after allegedly stealing a vehicle from College Court and crashing it into a fence and ditch.

Rock Springs Police Officers were dispatched to 221 College Court around 11:20 p.m. in reference to the stolen vehicle.

While en route to the location, the vehicle was spotted on Dewar Drive headed towards the I-80 on ramp.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop the suspect attempted to elude them which resulted in him crashing the vehicle. He then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect, Trevor Hess (30), was quickly located and arrested for felony theft, hit-and- run, eluding, interference, and no driver’s license. Hess was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The case remains under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.