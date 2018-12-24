Rock Springs Police Seek Help In Location Missing Person

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Travis Hill.

Travis was last seen in Rock Springs at the Bareback Salon, 729 Pilot Butte, on Sunday, December 23. It is unknown what Travis was wearing the last time he was seen. In addition, the reporting party states they have not spoken to him since December 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Citizens with information concerning the location of Travis Hill are encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message them on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

You may remain anonymous.