Rock Springs Police Seek Suspects in Dine-and-Dash at Sapporos

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a theft at the Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse at 2461 Foothill Blvd.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 13 at approximately 7:30 p.m. According to the police department report, the couple left the restaurant without paying their bill.

If you have any information please contact the Rock Springs Police Department or Officer Kolb at (307)-352-1575 or message them on their Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.