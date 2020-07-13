Rock Springs Police Seeking Help in Locating Runaway

Rock Springs Police Seeking Help in Locating Runaway

Jesse Shaw was last seen at his home yesterday morning.

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Jesse Shaw, 14, of Rock Springs. Jesse was last seen at his home on the morning of July 12th, 2020.

Jesse is 6 foot, 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a white long sleeve shirt, and only wearing socks.

If you have information regarding his location, please contact Detective Garrettson at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

