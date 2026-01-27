Rock Springs Posts 12 Top-10 Finishes at Weber State Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School continued its indoor track and field season by competing at a large, highly competitive meet at Weber State University, where athletes faced a deep field across two days of competition.

The meet featured more than 1,100 athletes, giving Rock Springs a chance to measure itself against the level of competition expected later in the season.

“This meet was huge with over 1100 athletes competing over the two days,” Rock Springs head coach Casey Walker said. “Our athletes were able to see the type of competition that they will see at our state meet and better in some events.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Walker said the meet also showed steady improvement from his team.

“That being said, I feel we saw continued progress with 37 PRs from our group over the course of the meet,” he said. “We also had top 10 finishes by several of our athletes that have expectations to be on the podium at the end of the season at our state meet.”

Several Rock Springs athletes placed among the top 10 in their events.

On the girls’ side, Aria Wheeler finished sixth in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 29.6 seconds. Tahlia Knudsen placed eighth in the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 8 inches. Brianna Dale earned a 10th-place finish in the pole vault with a jump of 10 feet. Cambry Constantino recorded a third-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 31 feet, 1 inch.

The boys also produced multiple top-10 performances. The 4×400-meter relay team of Walker, Swigart, Hamilton and Sisneros placed third in 3:45.4, while the 4×800-meter relay team of Lavato, Knox, Swenson and Berry finished ninth in 9:39.1.

Individually, Sergio Sisneros placed second in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, while Evan Berry added a seventh-place finish at 5 feet, 8 inches. Trace Walker finished fifth in the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet.

In the triple jump, Jackson Stewart placed seventh with a jump of 36 feet, 1 inch. Ben Schank followed in eighth at 34 feet, 10 inches, and Mauricio Reyes finished ninth with a mark of 34 feet, 3 inches.

Walker said the coaching staff plans to build on the momentum from the meet as the season continues.

“As a staff we are going to challenge them to push each other in practice and continue to improve this week,” he said.