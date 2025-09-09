Rock Springs Prepares for Full Weekend of Varsity Sports

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School athletes will be spread across the state this week as every fall varsity program is in action. The schedule includes the football team’s hall of fame game, volleyball showdowns in Casper, tennis duels in Laramie and at home, cross country at the Green River Invite, girls swimming in Lyman, and golf competing at regionals in Evanston.

Football

The Tigers will host their first home game of the season Friday night when they face Campbell County at 6 p.m. The matchup also serves as the program’s annual hall of fame game. Rock Springs seeks its first win of the year and will aim to deliver it in front of a home crowd.

Volleyball

The volleyball team heads to Casper for a pair of formidable road tests. The Tigers will take on Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a noon contest against Natrona on Saturday. Both matches will give Rock Springs an opportunity to measure itself against two of the better teams in 4A.

Tennis

The Tigers will be busy with three straight days of varsity competition. Rock Springs opens Thursday against Torrington in Laramie, continues Friday against Cheyenne South at 11 a.m. at home, and finishes Saturday hosting duals against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East.

Golf

The Rock Springs golf team starts its postseason run at the Evanston-West Qualifier. Varsity players will compete Thursday and Friday with tee times at noon and 8 a.m. respectively.

Cross Country

The Tigers’ runners will compete Friday in the Green River Invite. The meet is expected to draw strong competition from across Wyoming, giving Rock Springs a midseason test on a familiar course.

Girls Swimming

Rock Springs will close out the weekend at the Lyman Invite on Saturday. The meet provides the Tigers an early-season look at multiple opponents with Evanston, Kemmerer, Lyman, and Sublette County also competing.