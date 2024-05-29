Rock Springs Pride Hosts Pride Fest 2024 June 8

ROCK SPRINGS – Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, Rock Springs Pride recently announced the Second Annual Pride Fest on June 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bunning Park. Pride Fest 2024 aims to unite individuals from all backgrounds to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, promoting love, acceptance, and understanding.

Early arrivals can start the day with a complimentary yoga session from Mindful Yoga with Missy Xo. The main festivities will kick off with celebrations featuring live music from local artists. The event will begin with a special blessing and opening remarks from Mayor Max Mickelson and Rev. Bernadine Craft.

Families and children will have a dedicated area in the park, filled with engaging activities such as face painting, friendship bracelet making, rock painting, a bubble station, princesses from Upstage Theater Company, and more. A variety of vendors will also offer merchandise, art, and crafts.

Food trucks will be available as well, offering a diverse selection of culinary delights and ensuring everyone’s appetite is satisfied throughout the day. Beer will be available for those who wish to celebrate with an adult beverage, along with a variety of non-alcoholic drinks and treats. Additionally, a pet parade will celebrate the furry friends who bring joy to our lives, and a Rainbow Runway will allow attendees to show off their rainbow fashions—so come dressed to impress!

With free admission, the Rock Springs Pride Fest welcomes everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or background.

Event Schedule:

· 10:30 a.m. – Yoga class by Mindful Yoga with Missy Xo

· 11:00 a.m. – Welcome from Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson

· 11:15 a.m. – Musical Performance by Atlas Falls

· 11:30 a.m. – Drag Story Time with Tara Lipsyncki

· 12:15 p.m. – Pet Parade, sponsored by Barkley’s Pet Grooming

· 12:30 p.m. – Drag Shows & Rainbow Runway

· 1:45 p.m. – Musical Performance by Zephyr Gray

· 2:00 p.m. – Drag Story Time with Tara Lipsyncki

Several selfie photo spots will be available for festival-goers to capture and share their fun on social media. Additionally, the YWCA and First Congregational Church are hosting a Supply Drive to support local organizations in Sweetwater County. Attendees are encouraged to bring new personal items such as comforters, toiletries, cleaning products, non-perishable food, and diapers. A full list of acceptable items is available at RSPride.com.

If you can’t make it to Pride Fest, donations can also be dropped off at the YWCA of Sweetwater County, 1035 Jackson St, Rock Springs, or the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams.

The United Drag Alliance will also be hosting a book drive at their booth at Pride Fest. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring new or gently used books to donate, helping to support our community’s literacy and love for reading. This initiative is a wonderful opportunity to give back while celebrating Pride, and everyone is invited to contribute and make a positive impact.