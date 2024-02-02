Rock Springs Pride to Host Game Night

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Pride is organizing a game night for LGBTQ+ residents and their friends and allies.

The night of fun takes place from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Dugout Collectibles and Games shop at 515 N. Front Street. The event is free to attend and aims to foster connections and celebrate diversity within the community. Pizza and drinks will be provided along with a diverse collection of games.

“As an organization committed to promoting equality and inclusion, Rock Springs Pride is thrilled to host this Game Night as a way to bring our community together,” Kathleen Hill, community resource chairwoman for Rock Springs Pride said. “Events like these provide an opportunity for everyone to feel seen, heard, and valued, fostering a sense of belonging within our community.”

In addition to the game night, Rock Springs Pride has another community meetup scheduled for March. More information about Rock Springs Pride can be found on the organization’s website, rspride.com.