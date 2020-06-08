Rock Springs Resident Chad Banks Declares Candidacy for Wyoming House District 17

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident Chad Banks has tossed his hat in the ring as a candidate for Wyoming House District 17.

A fifth generation Rock Springs resident, Banks currently serves as the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager. In that role, he works closely with small businesses.

According to Banks, he believes in their ability to transform Wyoming’s economy.

“The majority of new jobs come from existing small businesses that make up 95.6% of all Wyoming companies,” he said.

“Government at all levels needs to be proactive in nurturing them and assisting their growth in any way possible,” he added.

Banks is dedicated to his community and Wyoming.

“I believe in leaving things better than I found them and apply that to every aspect of my life, be it a hiking trail or our community,” Banks shared.

Supporters of the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Program, which Banks heads, will agree that he is a true community champion.

“I am an unapologetic advocate for Rock Springs and want to take that passion to the state legislature.” Banks revealed. He previously served on the Rock Springs City Council from 2003-2008 and again from 2011-2013.

Banks believes in:

Supporting Small Business

Continued support for Wyoming’s legacy industries

Vibrant communities with streamlined funding sources for cities, towns, and counties

A strong tourism sector

Quality schools with teachers who feel valued

Affordable access to quality healthcare

Quality of life issues like arts & culture, access to public lands and outdoor recreation

Fostering collaboration and cooperation

Government closest to the people is the best; the State shouldn’t always be mandating what’s best for schools, cities, counties, etc.

Banks has a B.S degree in Marketing from the University of Wyoming and an A.A. degree from Western Wyoming Community College. He has three daughters, Katie (22), Grace (17) and Hadley (15) and is engaged to be married this August.

Banks concluded by saying, “My children hope to live, work and raise families in Wyoming so the mission to create a more vibrant and diverse Wyoming is personal for me.”

To learn more about candidate Chad Banks, follow him on Facebook or his website, ChadMBanks.com.