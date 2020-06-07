Rock Springs Resident Graduates from University of Phoenix

ROCK SPRINGS — Felipe and Juanita Ramos of Rock Springs, Wyoming, would like to announce with great pride the graduation of their daughter Ariel Britany Hinojos from the University of Phoenix.

Ariel received her Associates of Arts in Criminal Justice Summa Cum Laude.

While attending UOPX, she is a paralegal, wife, and mother of three.

She has been accepted into Penn State University starting in the fall to pursue her Bachelors of Science in Psychology. She has also accepted the opportunity to be part of PHI ALPHA DELTA Law Fraternity.