Rock Springs Residents Report Fraudulent Calls Claiming to be From RSPD

ROCK SPRINGS — Several Rock Springs residents have reported receiving fraudulent calls over the last few days, claiming to be coming from Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers.

In the first type of fraudulent call, the caller alleges to be a RSPD officer and states they are calling about missed jury duty and collecting payment of fines for the missed jury duty. RSPD informs residents that they would not call in regards to missed jury duty or payment of fines for this.

The second type of fraudulent call involves a caller claiming to be from RSPD and stating that a Welfare Check was called in and attempting to determine if the individual is home. The police department advises residents who receive calls like this to contact the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center at 307-362-6575 to determine if an officer is being sent to your residence.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“As always, routine safety measures such as operational street lighting, keeping your residence entrances well lit, and keeping doors locked provides excellent deterrence to suspicious persons showing up at your home,” RSPD said.

They also remind residents to never give out your full social security number or other personal information over the phone to an unknown individual. Residents should always be cautious with any callers asking for payment that will not verify your information first. Additionally, never pay in wire transfers or gift cards. Government agencies and officials will not call to confirm your information. Any caller that demands payment immediately without an option to call back is likely a fraudulent call.

If you have been the victim of a fraudulent call, please call RSPD at 307-362-6575.