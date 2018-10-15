Rock Springs Runs at Regional Cross Country Meet

ROCK SPRINGS– This year, Rock Springs hosted the regional cross country meet in which they competed against Green River, Laramie, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, and Evanston.

David Medina was the top runner for the Tigers, taking eighth place with a time of 17:31.74. Jayson Caudell took ninth place, running a time of 17:41.30.

Hanna Shuler was the Lady Tigers’ top finisher, taking seventh place with a time of 20:33.22. Shaunti Longfellow placed ninth with a time of 20:55.19.

Check out the Tigers’ complete results below.

Rock Springs High School

Varsity Boys Results

8. David Medina 17:31.74

9. Jayson Caudell 17:41.30

14. Thomas Murphy 18:14.57

15. Taden Morrell 18:20.51

24. Kadyn Druce 19:08.21

27. Kolin McIrvin 19:14.45

37. Edmon Huang 20:05.29



Varsity Boys Team Scores

1. Evanston 33

2. Laramie 67

3. Rock Springs 70

4. Natrona County 70

5. Kelly Walsh 131

6. Green River 132







Varsity Girls Results

7. Hanna Shuler 20:33.22

9. Shaunti Longfellow 20:55.19

12. Sydney Shannon 21:08.46

22. Alex Riley 21:44.48

29. Jenae Ramirez 22:59.87

30. Scarlett Sisemore 23:03.16

32. Hanna Crockett 23:19.07



Varsity Girls Team Scores

1. Natrona County 35

2. Evanston 64

3. Laramie 67

4. Rock Springs 75

5. Kelly Walsh 109







JV Boys Results

13. Paxton Hunt 19:51.18

25. Tobias Probst 21:03.16

30. Quinton Gasaway 22:29.80







JV Girls Results

3. Ashlyn Wolfe 22:36.17

4. Kayla Smith 22:38.69

13. Erin Poyer 23:55.60

19. Rilee Rogers 24:17.59

21. Andi Longfellow 24:34.09

29. Yesi Vicencio 26:11.98

35. Mary McLaren 29:47.27



JV Girls Team Scores

1. Laramie 30

2. Evanston 52

3. Rock Springs 60

4. Natrona County 87

5. Kelly Walsh 98



Up Next

The Rock Springs cross country teams will race at the state meet on Saturday, October 20, at Sheridan.