Rock Springs’ Sam Eddy Signs with Minot State to Continue Football Career

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Sam Eddy has officially signed with Minot State University to continue his football career. Eddy, a versatile athlete who excelled as both a tight end and defensive end in high school, is excited to take the next step at the collegiate level.

Eddy plans to major in physical therapy while pursuing a bachelor’s degree over the next four years. His decision to attend Minot State was largely influenced by the coaching staff and team atmosphere.

“They were super encouraging and really wanted me,” Eddy said. He also had the opportunity to meet some of the team and was impressed by their character and work ethic. “They are hard-working guys.”

Eddy is expected to play tight end at Minot State and is prepared to redshirt if necessary. While the coaching staff may consider moving him to a different position due to his success as a defensive end in high school, the current plan is for him to develop as a tight end following a redshirt season.

Reflecting on his high school career, Eddy highlighted some of his favorite moments on the field and beyond.

“Definitely the bus rides, definitely the sad moments, and the big games,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time here.”

One of his most memorable experiences this past season was Rock Springs’ early morning practices under head coach Kasey Koepplin, who took over the program this year.

“The morning practices, like the early morning practices at 4 a.m., those were hard but they were some of the funniest to me and very gritty,” Eddy said.

Eddy, who was also a multi-sport athlete, expressed his deep love for football and his long-term vision for the sport.

“I’ve always seen myself continuing football. I love basketball too, but football is where I want to be and I see myself there,” he said.

His father, Clint Eddy, shared words of wisdom as his son embarks on this new journey.

“Enjoy the time you have, enjoy the moment. It goes by fast,” Clint said. “Enjoy college, enjoy the experience. I think it’s important to be there. I’m really proud of him, he made a good decision.”

Coach Koepplin also praised Eddy’s dedication and the impact he had on the team.

“Well, I think just the team looking up at him, he was there every day in the summer,” Koepplin said. “He was statistically one of our better players on defense. On offense, the stats don’t show and are hidden because he was a tight end on an offense that ran a lot, so not everyone is gonna see how good he was for us.”

Looking ahead, Koepplin hopes Eddy makes the most of his opportunity at Minot State.

“Going forward, I’d say man, enjoy it. You get four to five more years of football, have a good time with it and just see it through. It took a lot of work to go there, so you may as well enjoy it and strive for another opportunity after,” he said.

With his commitment to Minot State now official, Eddy is ready to embrace the next chapter of his football career, knowing he has the support of his family, coaches, and teammates as he moves forward.

Check out some more photos from Eddy’s signing below.