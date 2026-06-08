Rock Springs School Board Considers Cell Policy Monday Night

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s board of trustees will consider approving a policy dictating how students can use mobile devices while on district property.

According to the proposed policy, students “shall have no expectation of privacy” if they possess or use a device while involved in an alleged violation of district policies and rules while being on district property or involved in a school-sponsored activity.

While students will be allowed to bring cell phones to school, use during school hours will be limited. For students in the K-8 grades, students have to keep the devices turned off and stored in a locker or other designated storage places before the morning bell rings until after school ends for the day. For high school students, they can be kept in a backpack, as well as a locker or other storage area, but must be kept silenced. High school students can use their phones before school, between classes, at lunch, or after school ends for the day.

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Students are prohibited from using cameras in classrooms, locker rooms, and restrooms.

Students needing to make an emergency call or receiving a call from a parent can do so during the day while in the school’s office. Students with a medical need to possess their phone during school hours can be permitted to carry it by their school.

The proposed policy can be found here.

Also, the board of trustees will consider approving a contact between the district and the Sweetwater Education Association. That approval vote will come after the board returns from a scheduled executive session to discuss legal and personnel topics.

Residents will also have a chance to voice their opinions on proposed alternative schedules for the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 school years. A public hearing is set to take place after the board approves its agenda. The board will vote on the schedules later in the meeting. The two proposed options can be found here, and here, while voting results for the school years can be found here.

The board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. The meeting is open to the public and can be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.