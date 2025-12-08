Rock Springs School Board Considers Re-Organization Monday Evening

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will consider reorganizing itself for the coming year during its meeting Monday evening.

Currently, Core Wright serves as the Board’s chairman, Danielle Schumacher is the vice-chair, the clerk is Anjelica Wood, and the treasurer is Josh Sorensen. The Board may opt to keep any or all of the currently-serving members in their leadership roles, or opt to appoint new Board members to those positions. The re-organization occurs every December.

The meeting will also feature a presentation about the 2024-2025 audit.

On the board’s consent agenda, the Board is poised to accept a bid from Vaugh’s Plumbing and Heating for the Northpark Elementary School sprinkler system project, as well as the approval of CFO Matthew Gonzales’ selection to represent the district on the Wyoming Government Investment Fund Board of Trustees. According to the agenda, the investment fund Board is a Wyoming School Boards Association-sponsored Board.

An executive session is also planned for the board to discuss personnel and legal topics. That portion of the meeting is closed to the public.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the district’s Central Administration Building. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full meeting packet can be found here.