Rock Springs School Board Discusses New High School Tonight

ROCK SPRINGS – The need for a new high school building will be one of the key topics discussed by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees tonight.

A workshop discussion will take place at 5 p.m. at the district’s central administration building, with the regular board meeting starting at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube. A link to the full agenda can be found here.

The workshop discussion focuses on school buildings. Included in the workshop documents is a guideline by the Wyoming Schools Facilities Commission for recommended site sizes for new schools. For high schools, the recommendation is 20 acres of usable area, with an additional acre for each 100 students attending the school. There will also be a presentation regarding the history of the high school, the building’s problems, and the attempts at securing funding for a new high school building.

Last month, parents voiced concerns about the temperatures recorded within many portions of RSHS. Superintendent Kelly McGovern said the best solution for the problems at RSHS is to build a new school because the current building has reached the end of its lifespan.

On the board’s consent agenda, board members will decide if it will demolish one of the teacher housing properties at Farson-Eden School. The property is located at the school campus and suffered a house fire in 2021. The school has 14 homes available for staff, which includes the home the district intends to demolish, currently only seven are occupied.