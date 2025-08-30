Rock Springs School District Celebrates Gains in WY-TOPP Proficiency

ROCK SPRINGS — Strong English and science gains has Sweetwater County School District No. 1 celebrating results from the 2024-2025 WY-TOPP test.

According to the district, improvements were seen in multiple grade levels and core subjects, math, science and English language arts.

“Our students’ progress is a direct result of our educators’ dedication and the effectiveness of our instructional strategies,” Superintendent Joseph Libby said. “We’re also deeply grateful to our families and community partners for their unwavering support of our schools. While challenges remain, our momentum is clear and encouraging.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

English Language Arts

Students from third to 10th grade were tested for English language arts proficiency and achieved a proficiency rate of 44.3 percent, which represents an increase of 3.3 percentage points from the prior year and places the district amongst the top three large districts across the state.

Students in the third and ninth grades saw dramatic improvements from the prior year. Third grade proficiency rose from 42.78 percent to 50.87 percent while ninth grade students saw an increase from 43.17 percent to 52.43 percent. The highest proficiency reached was by the district’s eight graders, which was listed at 58.84 percent. Overall six out of the eight tested grades improved or maintained a strong performance on the test.

Math

The district’s math proficiency rate is 38.4 percent, placing it below other districts in the state. The figure represents a slight decline of .3 percent. The district said the score highlights the need for targeted improvement efforts and remains committed to addressing the challenges through focused interventions and instructional shifts. One highlight the district shares is the third grade saw growth from 47.86 percent to 56.48 percent.

Science

Strong growth was seen in science, with a 7.5 percent increase in proficiency. The growth places SCSD No. 1 at the top of Wyoming’s large school districts for science improvement. The eighth grade has seen improvements each year for the past four years while the 10th grade increased by 14.35 percentage points in a single year.

“While we’re proud of the progress our students and staff have made, our work is far from over,” Libby said. “This achievement is both a celebration and a reminder of our ongoing commitment to ensuring success for every student, in every classroom, every day.”