Rock Springs Senior Addison Marcy Commits to University of Utah for Color Guard

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Addison Marcy is headed to the University of Utah this fall, where she will continue her passion for color guard while pursuing a degree in the medical field.

Marcy, who has been a member of the Rock Springs color guard program since her freshman year, said her college choice came down to both academics and environment.

“I chose Utah because of my major. I’m going into the medical field, and they are one of the best for that, and I love their campus and the people there,” Marcy said. “It was an amazing experience.”

Marcy’s journey into color guard began with an unexpected turn. “I didn’t want to play my flute but I wanted to stay in band so I did colorguard my freshman year,” she said.

What began as a practical decision soon blossomed into a deep love for the sport and the community that surrounds it. Marcy eventually became a captain for the color guard, a role she describes as one of her most memorable experiences in high school.

“Being the captain and helping inspire people to try colorguard and fall in love with it the same way I did,” she said.

In addition to her commitment to the Utes’ color guard team, Marcy plans to pursue a degree in the medical field, though she hasn’t narrowed down her exact path yet.

“I wanna help people,” Marcy said. “I’m not sure what that will look like yet because I haven’t decided exactly what medical field I want to enter, but I wanna help people in some way.”

For younger students looking to follow in her footsteps, Marcy offered simple but powerful advice.

“Go try out, find the program you want and give it a go even if you’re scared and don’t think you can do it, just go for it.”

Marcy’s dedication to color guard and her drive to make a difference in the world have already left a mark on Rock Springs High School, and now she’s ready to bring that same spirit to the University of Utah.

