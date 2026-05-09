Rock Springs Shines at Wolves Stadium

GREEN RIVER — Rock Springs swept both team titles Friday at Wolves Stadium, defeating Green River in one of the final regular-season meets before next week’s regional competition.

The Lady Tigers won the girls team title 72 to the Lady Wolves 40 and claimed the boys title 93 to 38 in the dual meet, which served as Green River’s lone home competition of the season.

On the girls side, Rock Springs controlled much of the meet behind strong sprint and relay performances. Kaarlie Karins won both the 100-meter dash in 13.22 and the 200 in 27.38, while Aria Wheeler captured the 800 in 2:25.83.

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Madeline Weaver swept the hurdle events for Rock Springs, winning the 100 hurdles in 17.16 and the 300 hurdles in 51.81.

The Lady Tigers also won the 4×100 relay in 52.30 with Lilly Bodenhagen, Brianna Dale, Karins and Brooklyn Huitt. Dale added a win in the pole vault at 10-0, Daniela Dominguez claimed the long jump title at 14-2.25, and Hazel Wheeler won the triple jump with a mark of 29-11.50.

Green River picked up several event wins of its own. Adri Curtis won the 400-meter dash in 1:04.72 and later helped the Lady Wolves win the sprint medley relay in 4:35.20 alongside Molly Thompson, Alayna Kellhofer and Kayleigh Johnson.

Athena Clement won the high jump by clearing 4-11, while Sophia Arnold captured the shot put title with a throw of 35-10.50. Amanda Davis added another field-event win for Green River in the discus with a mark of 113-0.

On the boys side, Rock Springs used its depth in the relays and field events to secure the team victory.

Gustavo Marmorato won the 200-meter dash in 23.42, while Mauricio Reyes claimed the 400 title in 54.75. Austin Pfeifer swept the hurdle races, winning the 110 hurdles in 15.95 and the 300 hurdles in 43.39, before also winning the discus with a throw of 129-8.

Rock Springs won all three relays contested. The Tigers took the 4×100 in 44.06 with Santiago Cruz, Yazdhel Casas, Jordyn Rodriquez and Kaleb Praytor. Rock Springs also won the 4×400 relay in 3:29.68 with Casas, Brandon Swigart, Trace Walker and Sergio Sisneros, and captured the sprint medley relay in 3:49.67 with Casas, Marmorato, Swigart and Jake Swensen.

In the field events, Max Gard won the high jump at 5-11, while his brother Carter Gard finished second at 5-9. Trace Walker won the pole vault at 13-6, Praytor claimed the long jump at 19-6.50 and Jackson Stewart won the triple jump at 37-10.25.

Green River found success in several distance and sprint events. Noah Hemphill edged teammate Konnor Sleight by one-hundredth of a second to win the 100-meter dash in 11.58, while Cade Toolson won the 800 in 2:16.80.

Toolson and Hunter Rushing shared the 1,600 title after both crossed in 5:03.76. Zeke Erdmann added another win for the Wolves in the shot put with a throw of 42-9.