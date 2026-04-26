Rock Springs Shows Fight in Homestand

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers bounced back from a difficult opening day to finish their home weekend on a high note, dropping two games to Laramie before sweeping Cheyenne South on Saturday.

Rock Springs opened the weekend Friday against Laramie but struggled to keep pace late in both contests. In the first game, the Tigers fell 10-7 despite a strong offensive showing that included 10 hits. Payton Tomison led the effort with three hits, including a home run, while Tarin Anderson also collected three hits and drove in two runs. Rock Springs briefly held an early lead, but a seven-run fifth inning by Laramie proved to be the difference.

The second game followed a similar pattern, as the Tigers again showed flashes offensively but were undone by one big inning. Anderson went a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run, double and single, helping Rock Springs stay competitive through five innings. However, Laramie broke the game open with a 17-run sixth inning, handing the Tigers a 22-8 loss.

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Rock Springs responded Saturday with a much more complete performance against Cheyenne South. In the opener, the Tigers used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away for a 13-3 win. Anderson sparked the offense early with a two-run home run, while Tomison delivered a bases-clearing double in the fourth. The Tigers finished with 11 hits and showed improved plate discipline, drawing six walks.

That momentum carried into the final game of the weekend, where Rock Springs secured an 8-2 victory behind a dominant outing from Rilynn Wester. The right-hander struck out 10 batters over six innings, allowing just two runs without issuing a walk. Offensively, the Tigers capitalized on opportunities early and continued to pressure South with aggressive baserunning and timely hitting.

After struggling to find a rhythm against Laramie, Rock Springs showed a noticeable turnaround against South, combining timely hitting with stronger pitching performances. The split weekend reflects both the challenges and potential of a Lady Tigers team that continues to develop as the season progresses.