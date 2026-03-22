Rock Springs Splits at 307 Tournament, Green River Continues to Develop

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs High School softball team earned a split against some of the state’s top competition while Green River High School continued to develop against a challenging field at the 307 Softball Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Rock Springs finished the tournament 2-2, highlighted by a decisive win over Sheridan, while Green River went 0-4 but showed noticeable improvement as the weekend progressed.

The Tigers opened play Friday with a 7-3 win over Worland, capitalizing early. Rock Springs took advantage of walks and an error in the first inning before adding to the lead in the second, when Rilynn Wester drew a bases-loaded walk and Jemma McGarvey delivered a run-scoring hit. Ruby Florencio earned the win in the circle, allowing four hits and three runs over three innings.

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Later Friday, Rock Springs dropped a 4-2 contest to Thunder Basin despite a strong start that included a solo home run from Tarin Anderson in the first inning. The Bolts answered with runs in the second and third innings to secure the win.

The Tigers bounced back in a big way Saturday with a 9-1 victory over Sheridan. Rock Springs broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning, highlighted by extra-base hits from Taylor Flores and Tarin Anderson, along with a two-run home run from Florencio, who finished with three hits in the game. Rilynn Wester picked up the win, allowing just one run over four innings.

Rock Springs closed the tournament with an 11-0 loss to top-ranked Campbell County, which used a seven-run second inning to pull away.

Green River faced a difficult slate throughout the weekend, opening with a 30-0 loss to Sheridan. The Broncs used a 17-run second inning to create early separation.

The Wolves followed with a 13-0 loss to Campbell County, who scored in each of the first three innings and limited Green River to two hits.

On Saturday, Green River showed more competitiveness early against Worland, briefly taking the lead before an 11-run fifth inning by the Warriors resulted in a 14-3 loss.

The Wolves’ strongest performance came in the final game, a 16-11 loss to Thunder Basin. Green River responded after falling behind early with an eight-run third inning, highlighted by a three-run triple from Sydney Lopez and multiple bases-loaded walks that helped fuel the rally.

With multiple matches played across the tournament, this week’s honor shifts to a wider recognition, with Ruby Florencio earning player of the week.

Ruby Florencio played a key role in the Tigers’ 2-2 showing, contributing both in the circle and at the plate. She earned the win against Worland, allowing four hits and three runs over three innings.

Offensively, Florencio drove in four runs over the weekend and was a consistent presence in the lineup, striking out just twice across four games. Her performance was highlighted by a multi-hit game against Sheridan that included a home run during Rock Springs’ eight-run fourth inning.