Rock Springs Splits Thriller, Green River Falls Twice at Wheatland

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Rock Springs High School softball team battled to a split Friday, highlighted by a high-scoring win in the second game, while Green River High School dropped both ends of its doubleheader against Wheatland to open the weekend.

Rock Springs responded from a narrow loss in its opener to defeat Torrington High School 11-9 in the second game, while Green River fell 13-2 and 15-0 to Wheatland High School.

The Lady Tigers’ win came behind a standout offensive performance, as Rock Springs broke open the game with a five-run third inning to take control. Rilynn Wester led the surge with a two-run single in the inning before adding a two-run home run in the fifth, finishing with four RBIs.

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Rock Springs totaled nine hits in the victory and applied constant pressure on the basepaths, using aggressive baserunning and timely hitting to hold off Torrington. Jemma McGarvey earned the win in the circle, working through a high-scoring game while striking out seven.

Earlier in the day, the Lady Tigers came up just short in an 8-7 loss in walk-off fashion. Rock Springs collected 11 hits and erased multiple deficits, tying the game in the seventh on a hit from Berkley Garner before Torrington capitalized on a late error to secure the win.

Berkley Garner led the Lady Tigers with three hits, while Taylor Flores drove in two runs. Rilynn Wester struck out 12 in the circle in the loss as Rock Springs showed resilience despite the setback.

Green River faced a tough day against Wheatland, beginning with a 13-2 loss in which a 10-run second inning proved decisive. Sydney Lopez and Payton Shantz each drove in runs for the Lady Wolves.

In the second game, Green River struggled to generate offense in a 15-0 loss, as Wheatland limited the Lady Wolves to no hits while building an early lead with multiple multi-run innings.

Despite the results, Green River continued to gain experience against a strong opponent, with players like Michael Burns and Cassie Kelley contributing at the plate throughout the day.

Both teams will switch opponents Saturday, with Rock Springs traveling to Wheatland and Green River heading to Torrington to continue the weekend slate.