Rock Springs Stallions Head to Riverton for Doubleheader

Jayson Sagastume. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

RIVERTON — The Rock Springs Stallions will hit the road Tuesday for a non-conference doubleheader against the Riverton Raiders, aiming to bounce back after a tough home series.

The AA Stallions enter the matchup with an 11-19 overall record. They most recently hosted the Casper Oilers in a conference doubleheader last week, falling by scores of 10-4 and 24-0.

Riverton, an A-level team competing in the west division, comes in at 16-22 this season. While Tuesday’s games won’t affect Rock Springs’ conference standing, the twin bill provides a chance for the Stallions to regain some momentum as the end of the season nears.

First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Riverton, with Game 2 to follow at 6 p.m.

