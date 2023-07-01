Rock Springs Students Complete Summer STEAM Summer Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 fourth through sixth-grade students participated in a Summer Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Program at the Rock Springs High School during the month of June.

This program was made possible by the 21st Century Learning Community Center. Students completed several engaging activities including, Lego Robotics, making homemade ice cream, making solar oven s’mores, creating tie-dye shirts, making slime and building and launching rockets. They also participated in several other hands-on STEAM challenges that encourage students to work together to complete a task in a certain amount of time.

STEAM programs fill an important gap in education today. STEAM combines subjects known to increase critical thinking and problem-solving skills through unique hands-on learning opportunities.

This program was taught by Kalista Pendleton, Cooper Crockett, and Mandy Sewell.