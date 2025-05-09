Rock Springs Sweeps Green River on Senior Night to Close Regular Season

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers capped their regular season with a pair of home wins over rival Green River on Thursday, celebrating senior night with a dominant 4-0 conference victory followed by a tight 6-5 win in non-conference play.

In the opener, junior pitcher Rilynn Wester was nearly untouchable, striking out nine and walking none in a complete-game shutout. She scattered five hits over seven innings to earn the win.

Rock Springs wasted no time getting on the board, as senior Makyla Sweeney crushed a solo home run to center on the second pitch of the bottom of the first inning. Fellow senior Kyndall Turnwall added to the momentum in the fourth, sending a solo shot over the left-field fence. The Lady Tigers added two more insurance runs to seal the conference shutout.

Ruby Florencio provided key support at the plate, driving in two runs. Sweeney, Turnwall, Rachael Wallendorff, Florencio and Teghan Stassinos all collected a hit for Rock Springs. Defensively, the Tigers were flawless, committing no errors, with Turnwall leading the way with 10 defensive plays at first base.

Green River’s offense was led by Kodi Allred, who went 2-for-3. Despite turning two double plays in the field, the Wolves couldn’t string together a rally against Wester.

In the nightcap, Rock Springs jumped ahead early and held off a late Green River comeback to win 6-5.

Green River opened the scoring in the top of the first with back-to-back RBI singles, but Rock Springs responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Turnwall and Tarin Anderson both homered in the frame, energizing the Tigers’ dugout.

Rock Springs extended its lead with a Stassinos RBI double in the second and a Hadlee Miller lineout that brought in another run in the third.

Florencio earned the win in the circle, allowing eight hits and five runs, only two of which were earned, while striking out five over six innings.

Turnwall and Anderson each had two hits in the win, with Turnwall driving in three. Rock Springs turned a double play on defense.

Green River clawed back into the game late with three runs in the final innings. Chacee Shiner and Imagin Wilde both had two-hit performances. Five different Wolves drove in a run.

The 4A South Regional Tournament begins next week, and both teams are looking to earn their ticket to the state tournament.

Check out some photos from the non-conference game below.