Rock Springs Sweeps Star Valley to Stay Unbeaten at Home

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers defended their home turf in dominant fashion Thursday, as both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams secured victories over Star Valley in conference play.

The Lady Tigers set the tone early with a commanding 7-0 shutout, while the Rock Springs boys followed up with a 4-2 win to remain undefeated at home.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lady Tigers Dominate in Shutout Victory

The Rock Springs girls (2-1) put together their most complete performance of the season, shutting out Star Valley (0-3) while lighting up the scoreboard. After a narrow 1-0 loss to Riverton in their season opener, the Lady Tigers have now outscored their last two opponents 9-0, showcasing a suffocating defense and an improving attack.

Tigers Hold Off Star Valley for 4-2 Win

On the boys’ side, Rock Springs (3-0) kept its perfect home record intact with a 4-2 win over a competitive Star Valley (1-2) squad. The Tigers’ defense, which had only conceded one goal through two matches, faced its toughest challenge yet but managed to control the game and secure the win.

After allowing just one goal in their first two matches combined, Rock Springs’ back line held strong late to maintain the two-goal cushion. The Tigers have now outscored opponents 13-3 on the year.

Strong Start to the Season

With Thursday’s victories, both Rock Springs squads have put themselves in a strong position in the early conference race. The Lady Tigers’ dominant shutout and the boys’ continued consistency at home set the stage for more key matchups ahead.

Rock Springs will now look to build on its momentum as the season progresses, with both teams proving to be formidable contenders in 4A play.

Check out photos from the games below.