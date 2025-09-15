Rock Springs Sweeps Titles at Green River Invite

GREEN RIVER — Rock Springs cross country runners claimed both individual and team victories at the Green River Invitational last week at Rolling Green Country Club.

Rock Springs’ Aria Wheeler dominated the girls race, clocking 21 minutes, 3.77 seconds, more than a minute ahead of the field. Green River’s Adri Curtis took second in 22:42.10, while Rock Springs’ Rachel Wallendorf placed third in 24:32.95.

The Lady Tigers packed the top ten, with Deagyn Sperry (fifth, 25:08.30), Hazel Wheeler (seventh, 25:31.39), and Stevie Miller (ninth, 26:24.23) all finishing strong. Green River countered with Angalina Veys (fourth, 24:35.52), Jeannette Lundeen (sixth, 25:13.45), and Hannah Kimble (10th, 26:33.99) in the top half of the standings.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

In the boys race, Rock Springs’ William Maes held off Manila’s Daniel Draper to win in 18:30.53, with Draper crossing in 18:37.46. Rock Springs’ Jake Swensen rounded out the podium at 19:12.53.

The Tigers placed six runners in the top 10, including Owen Berry (sixth, 19:32.24), Kenneth Knox-Zanetti (seventh, 19:45.14), Lincoln Young (eighth, 19:57.94) and Layton Lovato (ninth, 20:02.66).

Green River’s boys made their presence known with Jesse Kimble (fourth, 19:22.29) leading the Wolves. He was followed by Cade Toolson (10th, 20:06.90), Brake Covington (11th, 20:15.05), Tavin Vendetti (12th, 20:22.28), Hunter Rushing (13th, 20:40.57) and Arden Lamb (14th, 20:59.26), all cracking the top half of the standings.