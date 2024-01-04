Rock Springs Swimming Hosts Green River Before Both Head to Evanston

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Tigers Boys Swimming and Diving team will host Green River this Friday for their only home meet of the season. It will also be their senior recognition night.

Lyman, Evanston, and Kemmerer will also compete. On Saturday, GRHS and RSHS will both compete in the Evanston Invitational with Lyman and Rawlins in attendance as well.

RSHS Senior Swimmers. Courtesy Photo, Amber Muir.

The Rock Springs Invite will be the first swim meet of the 2024 calendar year for both Sweetwater County teams. The Rock Springs Tigers have not competed since Dec. 16 when Green River was the hosting team.

In the Green River competition, Gunner Seiloff from Rock Springs delivered a solid performance. Competing in two relay and two solo events, he secured a top-four finish in each. Seiloff’s 200-yard medley relay team clinched the third position, while his 200-yard freestyle relay team secured the second spot. In individual events, he achieved a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.27 seconds and claimed the fourth position in the 500-yard freestyle with 5:26.27.

Last week, the Green River boys swimming and diving team wrapped up 2023 with a sixth-place finish in Laramie. The team finished with 89 points and four top-five finishes in three separate events. Check out more results here.

The Rock Springs invite starts Friday at 3 p.m. at RSHS.