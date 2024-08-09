Rock Springs’ Sydnee Harris Signs with Northwest College

ROCK SPRINGS – Sydnee Harris, a standout basketball player from Rock Springs High School, has officially signed with Northwest College in Powell. Harris, who has been a dedicated basketball player for 11 years, earned three letters at RSHS and is ready to take her talents to the collegiate level under the guidance of Lady Trappers’ head coach Cody Helenbolt.

Harris, known for her post-scoring and strong court presence with her defensive abilities, has been a key player for the Tigers. One of her most memorable high school moments came this past season against Natrona County, where she scored nearly 30 points in a game that bolstered her confidence and showcased her scoring ability.

“That game was a turning point for me,” Harris recalled. “It gave me a lot of confidence in myself and my abilities.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The signing with Northwest College comes after performing at the Wyoming High School Basketball All-Star Game, where Harris represented the South team. It was there that a coach introduced her to a recruiter from Northwest College, setting the stage for her next chapter in basketball.

“One of the coaches there got me in touch with a recruiter, and soon after, I got a call,” Harris said. “Everything about the sport is for me, and I’m excited to play at the next level.”

Harris’ decision to join the Lady Trappers is a good first step in her academic and athletic journey. She plans to major in political science at Northwest College and aims to finish her degree at the University of Wyoming. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree, Harris is considering law school.

Outside of basketball, Harris has been an active student at Rock Springs High School. She played clarinet in the school’s band, was a member of the National Honors Society, and was involved in the theater department as a tech member. When asked about what she’ll miss most about high school, Harris didn’t hesitate.

“Probably sports, because that’s what my whole year revolved around,” she said.

Her journey to college basketball wasn’t always a sure thing. Harris nearly walked away from the sport after middle school, but a renewed passion and the support of her freshman coaches, David Hastings and Shawn Mollett, reignited her love for the game.

“My freshman coaches saved my passion for the game and restored a lot of my confidence,” Harris said. “Their positivity and encouragement are the reason I continued to play.”

Now, as she prepares to join the Northwest College, Harris is looking forward to new challenges and opportunities on the court, guided by Coach Helenbolt, who has an impressive track record. He won every state championship in Wyoming 3A girls basketball since 2018 during his tenure at Douglas.

For more on Harris and her journey to the next level, check her feature in our Tiger Talk series from last year.