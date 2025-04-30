Rock Springs Teen Honors Retiring Detective at His Graduation

Detective Sgt. Jeff Sheaman and David Lew share a moment in Rock Springs, April 2025, ahead of Lew’s high school graduation, where Sheaman will present his diploma. (Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office)

SWEETWATER COUNTY — David Lew reached out to Detective Sgt. Jeff Sheaman to request his presence at the teen’s graduation.

Sheaman acted on instinct during a stormy night in 2010 when he reached a stranded boat on Flaming Gorge Reservoir, saving a two-year-old boy from slipping into hypothermia before an ambulance could arrive. Lew was that little boy. Now, 15 years later and close to the age of 18, Lew wrote to Sheaman about the detective presenting him with his diploma in a handwritten letter.

“In this line of work, you see a lot—some of it good, some of it crazy, and some of it heartbreaking,” Sheaman said. “David reminds me of the good we can do. His letter came at just the right time for me.”

Sheaman retires in May after more than 20 years in law enforcement and the letter couldn’t have arrived at a more meaningful time for him.

Lew is part of Rock SPrings High School’s Health Academy program and will study at Western Wyoming Community College in the fall. While he doesn’t remember the boating incident, he heard the story throughout his life and grew up grateful for what Sheaman had done.

“I just told him who I was and that I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him,” Lew said. “I asked if he’d come to graduation and hand me my diploma. It felt like everything was coming full circle.”

Sheaman, while he cleans out his office and says his goodbyes, has been brushing up on handing out a diploma and insists that he’s the one who feels honored.

“This is what it’s all about. Knowing I helped a kid grow up, graduate, and live a full life—I can retire happy picturing David walking across that stage,” Sheaman said.

Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle said many deputies were moved by the story and a few plan to attend the graduation in support.