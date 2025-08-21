Rock Springs Tiger Golf Team Enters Year Focused With State Tournament Goals

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tiger golf team enters the season with renewed energy and high expectations, aiming to build on returning talent while developing a promising group of newcomers.

Assistant coach Jason Doerr said both the boys and girls squads have their eyes set on qualifying for the state tournament, with the boys leaning on experience and the girls fielding a full team for the first time in at least five years.

“We are really excited for this season,” Doerr said. “On the boys side we have a nice group of returners and a few new faces. On the girls side we’ll be young, but we have a number of sophomores returning and a large group of newcomers. We’re working each week to improve and try to qualify for state as a girls team.”

On the boys’ side, senior TJ Atkinson headlines the roster after placing 11th at last year’s state tournament. Doerr expects him to contend for a state title this fall. He’ll be joined by returning teammates Justin Millemon and Logan Freuler, both juniors, along with senior Jayden Duncan.

The girls’ lineup is anchored by sophomore Ava Doerr, who was the only Tiger to qualify for state last season. She’ll be joined by returners Cambri Pedresen (junior), Jaelynn Kim (sophomore), Jalen Agudu (sophomore), Olivia Goich (sophomore), and Kaylee Coombs (junior).

Freshman Lucas Allred is expected to make an immediate impact for the boys and could compete for a varsity spot.

So far this year, the Rock Springs golf teams have opened the season with strong performances, highlighted by Atkinson’s first-place finish at the Star Valley Invitational and a third-place showing at the Rawlins Invite. Behind Atkinson, the Tigers’ boys team has shown depth, placing fourth in Afton and second in Rawlins, with steady contributions from returners and newcomers alike.

On the girls side, sophomore Ava Doerr has led the way with back-to-back top-five finishes, helping Rock Springs take third at Star Valley and second in Rawlins as the program fields its first full girls team in several years.

Preparation has been underway since the summer, with many players competing in tournaments to sharpen their games. The Tigers will host their home tournament on Aug. 28–29, with the regional tournament in Evanston and the state tournament in Cheyenne circled on the calendar.

As for goals, the path is clear.

“As a team we’d like to qualify for the state tournament, which means finishing in the top four at regionals,” Doerr said. “Individually, each golfer is working to post the best score possible each week. TJ will be competing for all-conference and all-state honors.”

Doerr highlighted team chemistry as one of the Tigers’ biggest strengths, pointing to a summer filled with camaraderie on and off the course.

“This is probably the closest team we’ve had in the last decade,” he said. “They all care about each other and want what’s best for the team.”

With longtime coach Fred Bath leading the program with over 40 years on the golf staff, and Doerr and Aaron Allred assisting, the staff is focused not just on results, but on life lessons golf can teach.

“Golf is a game that teaches mental toughness and grit,” Doerr said. “We hope our players take the lessons they learn on the golf course and use them in life.”