Rock Springs Tiger Rhythm Dance Team Volunteers at Local Food Bank

Photo sent in from Jill Flores

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Tiger Rhythm Dance Team recently took their teamwork beyond the dance floor to serve the community.

The team volunteered at the local food bank, where members helped sort donations, pack boxes and assist with distribution to families in need.

The effort was led by co-captain and junior Addison Gonzalez, senior Keira Layne, and freshmen Aubree Flores, London Staley and Jesley Saunders.

Head coach Amber Serna and assistant coach McKenzie Eddins said they are proud of the team’s service and the example their athletes are setting.