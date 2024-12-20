Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers Open Flaming Gorge Classic with Mixed Results

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers tipped off their campaigns at the Flaming Gorge Classic on Thursday, facing tough opponents in their season openers.

Tigers Fall in Hard-Fought Battle Against Uintah

The Rock Springs Tigers boys’ team squared off against Uintah for the first official game under head coach Lennon Spence in a tightly contested matchup that featured several lead changes and a tight finish.

The Tigers took an early 14-12 lead after the first quarter, with senior Samuel Lionberger contributing five points. Uintah’s senior Brayden Murray shined early, scoring 10 of his total 16 points in the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, Uintah found their rhythm, outscoring Rock Springs 16-9 to take a 28-23 lead into halftime. Sophomore Boston James led the Tigers with four points in the second quarter, while Murray continued his strong performance with six points before being held scoreless in the second half.

Rock Springs regained momentum in the third quarter, outscoring Uintah 15-9 to take a narrow 38-37 lead. Lionberger stepped up with seven points in the quarter, giving the Tigers a chance heading into the final frame.

The fourth quarter, however, belonged to Uintah’s Dauson Gardiner, who scored 11 of his 21 points in the final period. His clutch performance helped the Utes secure a 52-47 victory as he alone outscored the Tigers in the final frame.

Lionberger led Rock Springs with 14 points, while James and senior Arrington Purvis each added 10.

Lady Tigers Struggle Against Pinedale’s Dominance

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers faced the Pinedale Lady Wranglers, a team returning all their players from last season’s third-place finish in the 3A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament. Under the official debut of head coach Mike Swenson, the Lady Tigers faced a formidable challenge, led by Pinedale’s star senior Elyn Bowers, who has committed to Eastern Washington University.

The Lady Wranglers came out firing in the first quarter, overwhelming Rock Springs with a 26-point barrage, 14 of which came from Bowers. Meanwhile, Rock Springs senior Emma Asay, who has signed with Gillette College, led her team with four points in the opening frame.

Pinedale’s dominance continued into the second quarter, extending their lead to 43-9 at halftime. Asay managed to add two more points, finishing the half with six, while Bowers tallied 16 points by the break.

The Lady Tigers showed more resilience in the second half, scoring 11 points in the third quarter, with Ashlyn Plemel contributing six. Pinedale, however, maintained their control, adding 20 points in the third behind another 11 from Bowers, ending her night with 27 points.

In the final quarter, Rock Springs’ defense stepped up, holding Pinedale to just seven points, but the Lady Tigers were unable to mount a comeback. The game ended with a decisive 70-27 victory for the Lady Wranglers.

Asay led Rock Springs in scoring with 11 points, going 4-of-6 at the free-throw line.

Looking Ahead

Both Rock Springs teams will look to bounce back in their remaining games at the Flaming Gorge Classic. Coach Swenson and the Lady Tigers aim to build on their defensive improvement in the second half, while the Tigers hope to convert their strong performances into victories as the week progresses.