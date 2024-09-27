Rock Springs Tigers Face Cheyenne South on the Road

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers (2-2) are set to take on the winless Cheyenne South Bison (0-4) in a 6 p.m. road matchup today in Cheyenne. The Tigers are coming off a dominant 38-16 win over Laramie, while the Bison continue to struggle, having scored just 19 points this season while allowing 266 over four games.

TRN Media will be broadcasting the game on KZWB 97.9 FM. You can also watch the live HD video stream for free on on The Radio Network’s Facebook Page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

Last week, Rock Springs leaned heavily on its ground game, with Boston James and Sam Thornhill leading the charge. James had a standout performance, racking up 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Thornhill added two scores of his own. The Tigers’ rushing attack has been their offensive backbone, and they’ll look to exploit a Cheyenne South defense that has been unable to slow down opponents all season.

Despite Cheyenne South’s defensive woes, Rock Springs head coach Kasey Koepplin emphasized the importance of focusing on the basics after last week’s win. “We need to get back to the basics,” Koepplin said, as the Tigers simplified their playbook and focused on improving their execution. With another road test ahead, Koepplin will expect his team to continue building on that approach.

Defensively, Rock Springs will aim to capitalize on Cheyenne South’s offensive struggles, which have seen the Bison score an average of less than five points per game. Last week, the Tigers’ defense played well against Laramie, forcing key turnovers and controlling the game.

A win today would move Rock Springs above .500 as they push deeper into the season. With Cheyenne South looking for their first victory, the Tigers must stay sharp and avoid any letdown on the road.