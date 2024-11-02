Rock Springs Tigers Fall to Campbell County Camels in Quarterfinals, 38-0

GILLETTE — The Rock Springs Tigers’ season came to a close Friday night as they faced the Campbell County Camels in a tough quarterfinal matchup. The Camels, ranked among the top teams in the state, dominated the field from start to finish, ultimately securing a 38-0 victory to advance to the next round.

The game began with Campbell County winning the coin toss but opting to defer, allowing Rock Springs to take the opening kickoff. Starting on their own 17-yard line, the Tigers hoped to establish momentum early, but a mishandled pitch on their second play led to a fumble that the Camels recovered at the Tigers’ 14-yard line. Campbell County capitalized quickly, with Trent Rosenau scoring on a nine-yard run, although a missed PAT left the score at 6-0.

Rock Springs struggled offensively on their next drive, going three-and-out and losing yardage in the process. The Camels, taking over on the Tigers’ 48-yard line, were forced to attempt a fourth-down conversion after a stalled drive, but Rock Springs’ six-man rush forced an incomplete pass, giving the Tigers a brief reprieve.

However, the Tigers were unable to convert that opportunity into points. Faced with a fourth-and-four, Rock Springs elected to go for it but failed to complete the pass, turning the ball back over to the Camels. Just four plays later, University of Wyoming-bound quarterback Mason Drube pushed into the end zone on a one-yard sneak, extending Campbell County’s lead to 12-0 after a failed two-point conversion.

Late in the first quarter, a high snap on a Tigers punt attempt went through the back of their own end zone, resulting in a safety and widening Campbell County’s lead to 14-0. Following the safety punt, Drube launched a 40-yard pass, quickly setting up the Camels for another score—a six-yard touchdown pass to Adam Gibson—making it 21-0.

A strong kickoff return by Rock Springs’ Cameron Blake briefly gave the Tigers favorable field position on their 43-yard line, but they were forced into another three-and-out as Campbell County’s defense continued to clamp down. As the second quarter wound down, the Camels struck again, with Drube finding Gibson for a 27-yard touchdown to close the half at 28-0.

At halftime, Campbell County had accumulated 136 rushing yards and 114 passing yards. Rock Springs’ defense limited the Camels to 2-of-6 on third-down conversions but couldn’t keep them from capitalizing on fourth downs as they went 2-of-3. The Tigers, meanwhile, were held to 30 total yards and faced offensive struggles that included two turnovers.

The Tigers attempted to shift the momentum at the start of the second half with a successful onside kick, taking over on Campbell County’s 46-yard line. However, an athletic one-handed interception by the Camels quickly reclaimed possession, and Drube found Ethan Masteller for a 19-yard touchdown shortly after, pushing the lead to 35-0.

The Tigers were intercepted again on their next possession, and despite a strong defensive effort by Masen Werkele, who forced a third-and-12 with a sack on Drube, the Camels managed to secure a first down and add a field goal, closing the third quarter at 38-0.

In the fourth quarter, Rock Springs blocked a Campbell County field goal attempt and the Tigers mounted a solid drive inside the Camels’ 20-yard line but were stopped on fourth down, leading to the 38-0 final score and ending the Tigers’ season.

Rock Springs’ final stats saw Sam Thornhill lead in rushing with 24 yards, Jernee Padilla close behind with 21 yards, and Cameron Blake added 19 yards. Logan Condie contributed 20 passing yards.

Despite the loss, the Tigers showed grit and determination, and the team’s seniors can reflect on a season full of hard-fought battles and growth. Congratulations to the Tigers on an exciting season, and best of luck to the seniors as they move forward!