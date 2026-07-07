Rock Springs Tigers Rhythm Dance Team Thanks Community for Successful Fundraiser

The Rock Springs Tigers Rhythm Dance Team is extending a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make its recent car wash fundraiser a success.

Thanks to the generosity of a local business that donated the wash bay, soap, and water, along with the incredible support of the community, the fundraiser was a tremendous success. Every vehicle washed and every donation made will help support the team’s upcoming season.

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Fundraisers like this play an important role in helping student-athletes and performers cover the costs of competitions, travel, uniforms, and other team expenses. The overwhelming community support is a reminder of just how much Sweetwater County rallies behind its local students.

The Rock Springs Tigers Rhythm Dance Team is grateful to everyone who stopped by, donated, volunteered, or helped spread the word.

A special thank you goes to the business that generously provided the facilities and supplies, making the event possible, and to Western Wyoming Beverages for helping highlight and support community organizations and events like this one.

The team looks forward to representing Rock Springs with pride during the upcoming season and appreciates everyone who continues to support local student activities.