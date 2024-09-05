Rock Springs Tigers Set for Clash with Undefeated Natrona County in Week 1

ROCK SPRINGS — After an exciting season opener, the Rock Springs Tigers are preparing for a tough Week 1 matchup against the Natrona County Mustangs. Both teams enter the contest with 1-0 records after securing impressive wins in their season debuts.

Kickoff is set for Friday night at 6 p.m. in Rock Springs. You can listen to the game on 97.9 FM. TRN Media will also provide free, live HD video coverage on The Radio Network’s Facebook Page or YouTube at TRN Sports.

The Tigers are coming off a hard-fought 23-16 victory over Cheyenne Central, where their defense made critical plays down the stretch to secure the win. Led by first-year head coach Kasey Koepplin, Rock Springs showcased a balanced attack, with sophomore standout Boston James scoring two touchdowns—one rushing and one receiving—and quarterback Logan Condie efficiently directing the offense, throwing for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Sam Thornhill was a workhorse, leading the ground game with 55 yards on 14 carries while adding a touchdown. Defensively, the Tigers will be looking to build on a strong performance that featured big stops and a game-sealing interception by Andre Hilton in the final seconds.

The Tigers will need that same defensive toughness against Natrona County, who come into this game riding high after a 17-7 win over Thunder Basin. The Mustangs, known for their physical style of play, relied heavily on their defense, holding Thunder Basin to just one touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, Rock Springs will need continued production from James, Thornhill, and Condie to find success against a strong Natrona defense. Winning the battle in the trenches and avoiding costly penalties will be key for the Tigers as they look to establish their run game and open up passing opportunities.

With both teams coming off wins, this early-season showdown has the makings of a gritty, hard-fought battle. The Tigers will be eager to protect their home field and build on the momentum of their season-opening victory, while Natrona County will look to keep their unbeaten start alive as they aim for a 2-0 start to the season.