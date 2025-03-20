Rock Springs Tigers Soccer Gears Up for 2024 Season

ROCK SPRINGS — With the new season underway, the Rock Springs Tigers soccer team is preparing to build on last year’s experiences and push for greater success. Head coach Alan Wendlandt enters his fourth season at the helm and has high expectations for his team.

“This season, I expect our team to stay committed, work hard, and support one another,” Wendlandt said. “Our focus is on maintaining a positive attitude and pushing through challenges together. If we achieve these goals, the wins will follow naturally.”

For Wendlandt, this season holds personal significance, as it marks the first time his senior players have been with him for their entire high school careers. “This year’s seniors were freshmen when I first took over. I’ve witnessed their growth firsthand, and I’m incredibly proud of how they’ve developed—not just as players, but as individuals.”

Key Players and Ones to Watch

Several experienced players are returning for the Tigers, bringing leadership and talent to the field. Among them is Jared Swafford, a senior defender who earned All-State and All-Conference honors last season. Cristian Perez, a senior midfielder and two-time All-Conference selection, brings offensive firepower after scoring four goals last year. Forward Alex Herrera, who was the team’s joint-leading goal scorer with eight goals last season, will be another key contributor.

Other returning standouts include midfielders Charlie Macias and Azra Moses, as well as defenders Jesus Vega and Williams Meraz. “Jesus was a midfield starter last season but has stepped up to take a more defensive role this season,” Wendlandt noted.

The Tigers also have several promising players to watch. Junior Mark Hamilton is expected to make an impact as a versatile forward and defender, while goalkeeper Jared Parra and defender Fernando Antunez bring strong defensive presence. Freshman Niko Macias is another player to keep an eye on in the attacking role.

Strengths and Offseason Preparation

Wendlandt believes the team’s commitment to soccer is one of its biggest strengths.

“I have to say, it’s great to coach a team that loves the game as much as I do,” he said. “Another one of our strengths is that we have quality players in all positions of the field, which is not always the case in Wyoming soccer. I think we will prove to be a tough team to play against.”

That commitment was evident in the offseason. Many of the players participated in the Avengers Adult Soccer League on weekends and attended summer scrimmages. They also competed in various tournaments around the state with the Avengers Soccer Club, which Wendlandt coached. Preseason training started in November with futsal, outdoor scrimmages, and weightlifting, allowing players to continue developing their skills.

“Every player who participated in these offseason events has improved since last season,” Wendlandt said.

Challenges Ahead

The Tigers are prepared for a competitive season, but Wendlandt anticipates a challenge from their opponents’ defensive strategies.

“I anticipate teams in our region to play defensively against us this season, which can be difficult and frustrating for our offensive players,” he said. “Working on creating meaningful chances in our attacking third and maintaining our composure will prove to be crucial for success.”

Looking Back

Last season, Rock Springs saw its postseason run cut short in heartbreaking fashion. A 1-0 loss to Sheridan in the state tournament sent the Tigers to the consolation bracket. There, they fought hard in a 3-3 draw against Cheyenne East that went into overtime and a shootout. East ultimately edged out the Tigers 4-3, ending Rock Springs’ season.

Despite the tough finish, the Tigers are determined to use last year’s experience as motivation for a stronger run this season.

Their season this year begins on the road with a trip to Riverton on Friday before they come home to face Evanston on Saturday.