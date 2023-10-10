Rock Springs Tigers Sports Schedule Oct. 11-14th

SweetwaterNOW photo, Jayson Klepper

Here is a look at the upcoming Rock Springs Tigers varsity sports schedule for October 11th – 14th.

Football

Friday, Oct. 13 @ 6 p.m.

Rock Springs @ Laramie

Volleyball

Thursday, Oct. 12 @ 6 p.m.

Rock Springs @ Riverton

Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 2 p.m.

Rock Springs @ Cody

Girls Swimming

Fri-Sat, Oct. 13-14

Rock Springs @ Gillette Invite

Cross Country

Wednesday, Oct. 11 @ 1 p.m. (moved from Thursday due to weather forecast)

Conference @ Riverton

