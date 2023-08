Rock Springs Tigers Sports Schedule Sept. 1-2

Here is a look at the upcoming Rock Springs Tigers sports schedule for Sept.1-2.

Friday, Sept. 1 @ 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at #4 Thunder Basin

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Volleyball

Saturday, Sept. 2

Tournament: Evanston Border Wars (WY vs. UT & ID) – matches at Evanston HS, Davis Middle School, & Uinta Meadows Elementary

4A Rock Springs vs. Manila, 10 a.m. (DMS 2)

4A Rock Springs vs. Rigby, noon (DMS 2)

4A Rock Springs vs. Grace, 4 p.m. (DMS 2)

4A Rock Springs vs. Soda Springs, 5 p.m. (DMS 2)

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girls Swimming

Friday, Sept. 1 @ 3 p.m.

GREEN RIVER INVITE #1 – Cheyenne East, Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lyman, Natrona County, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs

Saturday, Sept. 2 @ 10 a.m.

GREEN RIVER INVITE #2 – Cheyenne East, Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Natrona County, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sublette County

Tennis

Saturday, Sept. 2 @ TBA

Rock Springs at Laramie