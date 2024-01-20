Rock Springs Tigers Win First Conference Games of the Season at Home

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Tigers hosted the Riverton Wolverines for their first conference games of the season after their games were canceled last week due to road conditions. The Lady Tigers would play first and won 39-17. The boys would play next and pulled off an impressive 78-64 victory against the No. 1 scorer in the state, Parker Paxton.

In the girl’s game, Emma Asay would lead the Lady Tigers with 19 points. Ella Brewster was second on the team with seven points for Rock Springs. The team did a great job defensively and allowed only three field goals the entire game. Paizley Jackson led the Lady Wolverines in scoring with 12 of their 17 points. She shot 8-11 at the free-throw line and made two of the three Riverton field goals.

The boys also had a great start to their conference season. The Tigers had four separate players with double-digit points and they were fantastic at the free throw line. Ja’Von Newman led Rock Springs with 22 points and was a perfect 7-7 at the free-throw line. Kael Anderson had a great game as well with 17 points and he also went perfect at the free throw line. He shot 4-4. Joey Stauffer went 2-2 at the line along with his three made shots from beyond the arc and a made shot from the inside for a total of 13 points. Boston James was the final tiger with double-digit points. He finished with 11 points and was 3-4 at the line.

Parker Paxton for Riverton was averaging 21.4 points per game ahead of today’s game. He finished the game with 28 points and four three-pointers. He also shot a perfect 8-8 at the free-throw line. It was a good night for him but Riverton had some serious foul trouble in the game. Four separate players fouled out and 23 team fouls were committed in total.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers are now 1-0 in conference play this season. Tomorrow they will head to Cody to face the Broncs. The games will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. On the radio, you can listen on 97.9 KZWB. Games are live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.