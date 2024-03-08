Rock Springs Tigers Wrap Up Season with Grit and Optimism for Future

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Tigers season ended last week at regionals after having a strong start to the year and entering the 4A West Regional Tournament as the top seed in the Northwest.

Head coach Bill Rosette was proud of the way his team played this year despite the team not having the size in comparison to the teams they faced this year.

I’m so proud of the effort my kids put in all year! They gave 110% day in and day out. Being outsized all year, my kids never backed down and competed in every game. Advertisement - Story continues below...

With how well the boys played this year and the amount of seniors that Rock Springs had, it is going to be hard to get back to that point. Luckily for the Tigers, the eighth graders this year had a great basketball team and coach Rosette is excited to pair their talent with the young ball players the Tigers had this year like Boston James.

We are really looking forward to the next few years and the young kids that are coming up. They will bring some tough competitiveness, good size, and athleticism. Looking forward to the off-season and getting to work.

The kids who are coming to high school next year went 26-1 in their seventh and eighth-grade years. They were coached by Jason Doerr and Mark Bedard this year. Their seventh-grade coach was Darcy Bath. The team was able to win their division tournaments in both years as well and head into high school hoping to help the Tigers get back to the state tournament.