Rock Springs to Address Skewed Ward Populations

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs’ ward populations are skewed according to Mayor Max Mickelson, and the city is looking to ensure the four wards have better population distribution and better representation by Rock Springs City Council members.

“Over the years, in Ward 2, I’ve known for a long time it’s the biggest ward,” Councilman Rob Zotti said. “It has seen a lot of growth over the last 10-15 years.”

He said a redistribution of population within the wards is something the Council should focus on. Current data in the Council’s packet indicate that Ward 2 comprises 37% of Rock Springs’ population, with 8,720 residents. Wards 3 and 2 are the next highest, with 5,149 and 5,043 residents respectively, while Ward 4 has 4,609 residents.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“When you look at the numbers, some wards are grossly underrepresented and some are overly represented,” Councilman David Thompson said.

A proposed redistricting would result in the wards having more equal populations, with Ward 4 having 6,073 residents, Ward 2 having 5,978, Ward 1 having 5,947, and Ward 3 having 5,528. Mickelson said Ward 3 would have approximately 23% of the population because housing development in the area is anticipated to increase that population before the 2030 census.

Councilwoman Jeannie Demas said one of the biggest concerns she has heard is from people worried about whether action could result in residents’ voting at different polling locations, with Mickelson responding that the change could cause some residents to vote at new places. Mickelson said the process itself would start with an ordinance change, which would result in the county reworking the ward boundaries according to the new ordinance. Any ordinance would undergo three readings, allowing residents to comment on the process before it could be approved after its final reading.

The discussion Tuesday didn’t lead to a final reorganization of ward boundaries, but served as notice that the Council wants to address the issue.

“This is just you guys telling me you’d like to proceed,” Mickelson said. “And then we would move forward with bringing an ordinance to then start that process.”

Mickelson said Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Swenson is confident that she could have the corrections to the precincts finished in time for the August Primary Election if the city works through its process by mid February.

The Council voted unanimously to start the process.