Rock Springs to Honor 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School has announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2025, honoring a wide range of athletes, coaches, contributors and distinguished alumni. The celebrations will take place over three days in September, with events scheduled to rally the community and recognize the inductees.

The Hall of Fame festivities begin with a community pep rally Thursday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. on South Main Street. The annual Hall of Fame football game follows Friday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. as the Tigers host Campbell County. The 2025 Hall of Fame class will be formally presented at 5:30 p.m. before kickoff.

This year’s class features nine individual inductees and a legendary boys’ cross country team that captured three consecutive all-state team honors from 1995 to 1997.

2025 Rock Springs Hall of Fame Inductees

Randy Potts – Distinguished Alumni

– Distinguished Alumni Brian Friel – Contributor/Sponsor

– Contributor/Sponsor Karli Piaia – Athlete

– Athlete Ricky Faure – Athlete

– Athlete Emily Bunning – Distinguished Alumni

– Distinguished Alumni Derrick Yarber – Athlete

– Athlete Fred Capshaw – Athlete

– Athlete Donna DeKrey – Coach

– Coach Brad DeKrey – Coach

“It’s truly humbling to be selected for the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Class of 2025,” Potts stated in a Facebook post. “I’m incredibly grateful for this unexpected honor, and I feel so fortunate to be named alongside such accomplished individuals.”

Joining them is the three-time all-state boys cross country team that dominated the mid-1990s, earning recognition in 1995, 1996 and 1997.

The 1995 team featured runners: Dan Bruner, Sam Bruner, Salvador Cruz, Kyle Ellis, Carl Gerken, Jered Harns, Buddy (Sheldon) Knight, Fred Luck, Justin MacDonald, Nathan Meronk, Jacob Murcray, Jesse Portillo, Brian Shaw, Shane Shipman, Ryan Smith, and Jason Walker.

In 1996, the honored athletes were: Jason Armstrong, Michael Cruz, Salvador Cruz, Rudy Christanelli, Dusty Druce, Kyle Ellis, Thomas Erickson, Carl Gerken, Josu Guerrero, Shane Guse, Jered Harns, J. Jesson, Richard Johnston, John Kolb, Fred Luck, Nathan Long, Ahren Reiter, Darin Schroeder, Brian Shaw, Shital Sheth, Shane Shipman, Ryan Smith, and Justin Voos.

The 1997 team included: Jason Armstrong, Dan Bruner, Kyle Ellis, Brian Erickson, Thomas Erickson, Carl Gerken, Josu Guerrero, Dusty Hansman, Jered Harns, Richard Johnston, Seth Jones, Drew Kent, Nathan Long, Jason Maes, Paul Morrison, Ryan Pastor, Jacob Paulsen, Ahren Reiter, Ryan Richardson, Darin Schroeder, Todd Schroeder, Brian Shaw, Ivan Stalick, Justin Voos and Derek West.

The celebration will conclude with the Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in Tiger Arena.

All members of the community are invited to attend the events and join in honoring this accomplished class of inductees.