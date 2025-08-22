Rock Springs to Host Coats for Kids Run Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School cross country team will host the annual Rock Springs Coats for Kids 5K/10K Trail Run at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The race will take place on local trails, with proceeds benefiting the Coats for Kids program, which provides winter gear for children in need.

The meet also serves as an opportunity for the Tigers cross country team to connect with the community ahead of their fall season.

