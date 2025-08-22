Rock Springs to Host Coats for Kids Run Saturday

Rock Springs to Host Coats for Kids Run Saturday

SweetwaterNOW file photo by Olivia Kennah

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School cross country team will host the annual Rock Springs Coats for Kids 5K/10K Trail Run at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The race will take place on local trails, with proceeds benefiting the Coats for Kids program, which provides winter gear for children in need.

The meet also serves as an opportunity for the Tigers cross country team to connect with the community ahead of their fall season.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Related Articles

Tennis Home Opener Show Flashes of Excellence For GRHS and RSHS

Tennis Home Opener Show Flashes of Excellence For GRHS and RSHS

Green River High School Marching Band Strikes New Note With ‘Drumline: The Movie’ Theme

Green River High School Marching Band Strikes New Note With ‘Drumline: The Movie’ Theme

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 22, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 22, 2025

Rock Springs Tiger Golf Team Enters Year Focused With State Tournament Goals

Rock Springs Tiger Golf Team Enters Year Focused With State Tournament Goals