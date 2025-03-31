Rock Springs Track and Field Teams Dominate Tiger Quad Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School track and field teams showcased their prowess at the Tiger Quad Meet March 29, securing top positions across multiple events. Green River High School athletes also delivered commendable performances, contributing to the competitive spirit of the meet.​

Girls’ Events

In the sprints, Rock Springs’ senior Brynn Bider dominated the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.96 seconds and continued her success in the 200-meter dash, finishing first in 26.94 seconds. Freshman Julia Clerk added to Rock Springs’ achievements by placing second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.86.​

Green River’s distance runner, senior Meeka Iwen, earned second place in the 1,600-meter run, clocking in at 6:39.59, and secured a victory in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:32.34.​

In the field events, Green River sophomore Nicole Wilson cleared 5 feet, 3 inches to take second place in the high jump, while her teammate, sophomore Ellie Quiroz, finished third with a jump of 4-7. Senior Mikayla Dockter from Green River won the pole vault, achieving a height of 8-6. Wilson also excelled in the long jump, securing third place with a leap of 16-2.​

In the throwing events, Green River’s senior Lillian Allison and junior Sophia Arnold showcased their strength. Allison took second place in both the shot put (35-11) and discus throw (120-2), while Arnold secured third place in the same events with throws of 32-9.25 and 105-4, respectively.

Boys’ Events

Rock Springs’ senior Dalton Marincic led the sprints, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.52 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 23.66 seconds. Teammate Sergio Sisneros, a junior, closely followed with a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash at 23.69 seconds.​

Green River’s senior Jordan Andrew demonstrated endurance in the distance events, securing second place in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:08.06 and third place in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 11:31.35.​

In the hurdles, Rock Springs’ senior Jonas Slater showcased his versatility by winning the 110-meter hurdles in 15.89 seconds and placing second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.62 seconds. Junior Austin Pfiefer contributed to Rock Springs’ success with a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (16.57) and a victory in the 300-meter hurdles (42.67).​

The field events saw Rock Springs’ Slater winning the high jump at 5-10, while Sisneros secured second place with a jump of 5-8. Green River’s freshman Jake Stanton earned third place, clearing 5-4. In the pole vault, Rock Springs’ junior Trace Walker achieved second place with a vault of 11-6.​

In the throwing competitions, Rock Springs’ senior Sean Barnes took third place in the shot put with a throw of 37-5.5.​

Team Scores

The collective efforts of Rock Springs athletes led them to victory in both divisions. The girls’ team amassed 188 points, edging out Lander Valley High School, which scored 176.5 points. Green River’s girls’ team secured third place with 130.5 points, while Lyman High School finished fourth with 85 points.​

On the boys’ side, Rock Springs dominated with 241 points. Lander Valley followed with 205 points, Green River earned 81 points for third place, and Lyman High School rounded out the standings with 74 points.​

