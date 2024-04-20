Rock Springs Track & Field Dominates at Green River Triangular

GREEN RIVER – In a highly contested Triangular Track Meet hosted by Green River High School, athletes from Green River and their Sweetwater County rivals showcased their skills alongside Jackson Hole High School, with Rock Springs High School emerging as the dominant force.

The meet, held at Wolves Stadium, featured 17 events for the girls and 18 for the boys, with athletes vying for top honors in various disciplines.

Girl’s Division

Rock Springs High School’s female athletes demonstrated remarkable success, securing top spots in eight events and earning the most team points with 70.50. Brynn Bider emerged as a standout, clinching victory in both the 100 Meter Dash (13.28 seconds) and the 200 Meter Dash (27.17 seconds). The Rock Springs team also won the 4×100 Meter Relay, clocking in at 51.96 seconds.

Green River High School’s contingent put up a strong challenge. They took first in six events and accumulated 61.50 points, coming in second. The Wolves won both the 4×400 and 4×800 Meter Relays. They also won the 1600 Sprint Medley Relay. Individually, Nicole Wilson took first in the high jump while Lillian Allison took first in both the Shot Put and Discus Throw.

Boy’s Division

Rock Springs High School continued its impressive performance in the boy’s division, with Kael Anderson leading the charge by clinching first place in both the 100 Meter Dash (11.35 seconds) and the 200 Meter Dash (23.67 seconds). The Rock Springs team also secured the first, second, and third place in four separate events. As a team, Rock Springs won nine events and dominated the field with 102 team points.

Green River High School’s boys would ultimately come in second with 49 team points despite winning a solid seven events. Christopher Wilson showcased exceptional skill in the 110 Meter Hurdles, securing first place with a time of 15.06 seconds. The Green River team also triumphed in Pole Vaulting securing first, second, and third place.

On top of all the action from the two Sweetwater County schools at the track meet, it was also senior recognition for the Wolves as it was their only home meet of the season.

Check out photos from the meet and the senior recognition below.