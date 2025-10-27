Rock Springs Trunk or Treat Winners Announced

A line extending past the Park Hotel formed for the Downtown Rock Springs trunk or treat Oct. 25, 2025. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — Thousands of ghosts, goblins, superheroes, and princesses came to Downtown Rock Springs Saturday for one of the community’s favorite annual traditions, the Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat.

This year introduced a new partnership with Whisler Chevrolet and a fun new twist: a trunk or treat event along North Front Street. More than 20 businesses and organizations joined downtown merchants to hand out treats and show off their creativity.

The winners of this year’s trunk or treat competition were:

Best Use of a Halloween Theme: FedEx

Most Halloween Spirit: Miners Hockey

Best Overall Theme: Twisted Sisters Party Co.

While official attendance counts are being tabulated, data from the 2024 event showed that the Halloween Stroll was Downtown Rock Springs’ second busiest day of the year, drawing 8,622 visitors. Organizers believe this year easily surpassed that record.

“Every year this event brings our community together in the best way,” Maria Mortensen, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency chairwoman said. “Seeing families, local businesses, and organizations all take part is what makes Downtown Rock Springs so special.”