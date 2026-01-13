Rock Springs URA announces January Golden Broom Award

The Anvil Wealth Team accepting their Golden Broom award. Photo courtesy of the Rock Springs URA.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recognized Anvil Wealth, as the January Golden Broom Award recipient for their commitment to keep their business and downtown Rock Springs clean and well maintained.

The Golden Broom Award celebrates businesses that enhance the appearance and pride of Downtown Rock Springs. From regularly blowing leaves and debris off the sidewalk to ensuring the area around their building stays clean, the Anvil Wealth team demonstrates care for their corner of Downtown.

“Small actions make a big difference,” said Rock Springs Main Street/URA chairwoman Maria Mortensen. “Anvil Wealth’s attention to detail helps create a more welcoming environment for neighbors, visitors, and fellow businesses alike. Their pride in their space reflects pride in our community.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to the Rock Springs URA, clean, attractive storefronts and sidewalks contribute to the overall vibrancy of Downtown Rock Spring and supports a positive experience for shoppers and visitors throughout the year.